University of Arkansas Press shipping update

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the governor of Illinois has issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Chicago Distribution Center, which distributes books for the University of Arkansas Press, has therefore closed its warehouse and will not ship books until the order is lifted.

In the interim, e-books are still available, and we encourage you to check your local bookstore for shipping options.

Thank you for your continued support, and please check back for updates.

