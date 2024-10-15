Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods by Kimberly Harper has been reviewed in the October 2024 issue of the Missouri Historical Review.

“By not glorifying the BTTL (back to the land) movement, Twenty Acres will help scholars consider harder questions about the complicated legacy of affluent whites who sought out voluntary simplicity for self-actualization as much as social reform.” —Jinny Turman, Missouri Historical Review, October 2024

Sarah Neidhardt was an infant when her parents joined the growing back-to-the-land movement of the 1970s. Uprooting their young family to move from Colorado Springs to an isolated piece of land deep in the Arkansas Ozarks, they built a cabin, grew their own food, and for years strove to escape their former lives and achieve an ideal of agrarian self-sufficiency.

In Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods, bohemian counterculture meets pioneer homemaking. Neidhardt revisits her childhood with compassion and candor, drawing upon a trove of family letters to retrace her parents’ journey from their affluent youths, to their embrace of rural poverty, to their sudden and wrenching return to conventional society. As she comes to better understand her family and the movement that shaped them, Neidhardt reveals both the treasures and tolls of an unconventional, pastoral life.

Sarah Neidhardt has worked as a bookseller, secretary, paralegal, copyeditor, and stay-at-home mother. She grew up in Arkansas and Northern California and now lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband and teenage son. She is a graduate of Oberlin College.