The War at Home: Perspectives on the Arkansas Experience during World War I, Edited by Mark K. Christ has been reviewed in the Spring 2021 issue of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

“Christ explains that the contributors wish to ‘encourage new research into the events of World War I,’ and there are good reasons to think they could succeed. Each of the chapters draws from key secondary literature while carefully analyzing an impressive range of primary sources, as in Roger Pauly’s examination of state newspapers after the Armistice. This means that the next generation of scholars will benefit from a number of critical leads. Moreover, the text is remarkably accessible, a rare feat for an academic anthology, and lay readers and undergraduates may find themselves engrossed in the stories and foundational histories.”

—J. Laurence Hare

The War at Home brings together some of the state’s leading historians to examine the connections between Arkansas and World War I. These essays explore how historical entities and important events such as Camp Pike, the Little Rock Picric Acid Plant, and the Elaine Race Massacre were related to the conflict as they investigate the issues of gender, race, and public health. This collection sheds new light on the ways that Arkansas participated in the war as well as the ways the war affected Arkansas then and still does today. The publication of The War at Home was supported by the Old State House Museum, a museum of the Arkansas Department of Heritage.

