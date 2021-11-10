Lee Rossi has reviewed Judy Halebsky’s Spring and a Thousand Years (Unabridged) in Rain Taxi.

Poet Judy Halebsky spent five years in Japan studying the theatrical and dance forms Noh and Butoh, an experience that informs her third book, Spring and a Thousand Years (Unabridged). Charming, self-effacing, and deeply reverent of Tang and Heian poetry, she offers a contemporary take on a world and world-view that flourished more than a thousand years ago. … Spring and a Thousand Years (Unabridged) is an invigorating book, offering readers not just the pleasures of the imagination but also a way to avoid the spiritual poverty which afflicts so many modern lives.”

Read the full review at Rain Taxi.

Spring and a Thousand Years (Unabridged) was a finalist for the 2020 Miller Williams Poetry Prize, and selected by Billy Collins.

Judy Halebsky is the author of the poetry collections Tree Line and Sky = Empty. Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, she spent five years studying in Japan on fellowships from the Japanese Ministry of Culture. She lives in Oakland and teaches at Dominican University of California.