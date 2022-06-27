“Ozarks Preserving Ozarks” – A Brooks Blevins Profile

VIOLET HILL, ARK. – Aside from a store, a school and a historical marker a few miles from town, there’s little to see around Violet Hill, Ark., a place where purple flowers come forth each year to keep the town honest. But despite its not-always-great-for-growing shallow soil, it has the ability to seed deep roots when it matters – and to the region, it matters because it’s where a young Brooks Blevins first began pondering about an Ozarks past.

That child who looked at outhouses and wondered of their place in days before grew into the Ozarks’ preeminent historian whose spoken and written words have defined academic study of the region.

“I just remember everything about the past intrigued me,” says Blevins, now with “Dr.” in front of his name, of seeing old-time relics on the farm growing up. “The outhouse was interesting to me. I was interested in the stories that I heard my grandparents and the old-timers tell