The scholars selected from the notoriously competitive Truman Scholarship applicant pool are widely known as energetic leaders from a variety of disciplines who have in common the desire to make a difference, to bring about sustainable positive change, and to serve the greater public good. Wild about Harry makes the Truman Scholarship application process transparent to applicants and their advisors. This collection of essays teaches readers how to gain the most from the application process, how to connect past involvement and successes to future academic and career goals, how to approach interviews, and how to embrace the opportunity if selected for an award.

Suzanne McCray is vice provost for enrollment services, dean of admissions, and director of the Office of Nationally Competitive Awards at the University of Arkansas. She is the editor or coeditor of Bridging the Gap: Perspectives on Nationally Competitive Scholarships, Roads Less Traveled and Other Perspectives on Nationally Competitive Scholarships, All before Them: Student Opportunities and Nationally Competitive Fellowships, Leading the Way: Student Engagement and Nationally Competitive Awards, Nationally Competitive Scholarships: Serving Students and the Public Good, Beyond Winning: National Scholarship Competitions and the Student Experience, and All In: Expanding Access through Nationally Competitive Awards. She is also the author, with Robert Cochran, of Lights! Camera! Arkansas!: From Broncho Billy to Billy Bob Thornton.

Tara Yglesias is the deputy executive secretary of the Truman Foundation and has been involved in the selection of Truman Scholars for twenty years.

