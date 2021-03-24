Madeleine Wattenberg’s debut collection I/O, finalist for the 2021 Miller Williams Poetry Prize, is now available. I/O alternates between epistolary poems to the mythical figure Io and lyrical interrogations of science, myth, and the historical record. Wattenberg casts Io—the priestess of Hera who was turned into a heifer—as a woman struggling to navigate the terrain between choice and coercion. Accompanying the letters to Io are poems whose explorations range from laboratories to airships in their pursuit of answers. Here the poetic imagination emerges as its own laboratory, drawing inspiration as much from ancient myth as from science and steampunk as it refuses to be constrained by a final conclusion.

“Treading territory between myth and self, science and the imagination, eyesight and insight, Madeleine Wattenberg’s irresistible debut makes harmony of many worlds. The poems of I/O echo, shape-shift, and experiment. It is as if these poems truly were a passage from one place to another: ‘A pocketknife rattles in the washing machine. / Spring hasn’t yet broken through.’ These poems are tender and thrilling. Without a doubt, I will turn to I/O again and again.”

—Sally Keith, author of River House