The Woods Colt: A Novel of the Ozarks Hills by Thames Williamson is now available.

Edited by Phillip Douglas Howerton, The Woods Colt is part of the Chronicles of the Ozarks Series from the University of Arkansas Press, a reprint series that will make available some of the Depression era’s Ozark books with introductions and editorial notes that place each book and its author against the backdrop of the era and its popular assumptions and myths of life in the Ozarks.