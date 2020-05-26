NOW AVAILABLE: Artivate Volume 9, Number 1

Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts issue 9.1 (Spring 2020) is now available.

The newest issue of Artivate opens with thoughts, from editors Paul Bonin-Rodriguez and Neville Vakharia, on COVID-19 and the challenges facing artists and the arts community as the disease takes lives and turns others upside down. Eager to press forward despite the challenges, the editors also welcome readers to an exciting two-part publication that features a special section dedicated to understanding arts entrepreneurship in Detroit, assembled by guest editors Susan Badger Booth and Mark Clague. Here is coverage on the city’s perpetual renaissance in the context COVID-19; a report on music venues, neighborhood history, and arts placemaking; a contemporary story of what has been called “the most accessible orchestra on the planet”; and a review of the recently published Canvas Detroit.

Part two of the spring 2020 issue includes a range of articles focused on arts entrepreneurship in Ghana, Canada, and the United States, highlighting the latest in research and analysis by arts entrepreneurship scholars across the academy.

Artivate publishes original scholarship that engages with arts entrepreneurship in entrepreneurship theory as applied to the arts, arts entrepreneurship education; arts management; arts and creative industries, public policy and the arts, the arts in community and economic development, nonprofit leadership, social entrepreneurship in or using the arts, evaluation and assessment; and public practice in the arts.

Artivate is an open access journal, and the full text of issue 9.1 is now available at artivate.org. The journal is supported in part by the School of Art and the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.