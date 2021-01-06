New Course Adoptions

Title: Arkansas: A Narrative History

Adopted at: Black River Technical College

Course: HIST -2083 Arkansas History

Course Description: The unique geography of Arkansas, the position of the state in the South, its relationship to the conflict over slavery and the role of the state in the Civil War, Reconstruction, the dawning of the Twentieth Century, World War I and II, the battle for Civil Rights, the impact of Korea and Vietnam, and the changing role of Arkansas in modern times are all addressed in this course.

Professor: Dianna Fraley

Term: Spring 2021