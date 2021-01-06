New Course Adoptions

University of Arkansas Press books are used in a wide variety of college courses. A selection of these can be found on our course adoptions page. Some recent adoptions, for Spring 2021 courses, are:
Title: Arkansas: A Concise History
Adopted at: Harding University
Course: HIST 3021 and HIST 5021 Arkansas History
Course Description: A survey of the history of Arkansas from the era of European exploration to the present. Required of all teachers certifying in the social sciences.
Professor: Jared Dockery
Term: Spring 2021
Title: Moving Boarders
Adopted at: Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania
Course: SPRT 601 Sport in American Culture
Course Description: Examines the sociocultural environment in which sport exists, including detailed evaluation of the impact of such issues as gender, race, media, social stratification, ethnicity, mass media and commercialization, politics, and leadership from historical and contemporary sociocultural perspectives. Focuses on American cultural ideologies throughout history and their interplay with both amateur and professional sport.
Professor: Dain TePoel
Term: Spring 2021
Title: A Theory of Birds
Adopted at: Brown University
Course: LITR 0110B Poetry I.
Course Description: A workshop for students who have little or no previous experience in writing poetry.
Professor: Erica Ammann
Term: Spring 2021
Title: Arkansas: A Narrative History
Adopted at: Black River Technical College
Course: HIST -2083 Arkansas History
Course Description: The unique geography of Arkansas, the position of the state in the South, its relationship to the conflict over slavery and the role of the state in the Civil War, Reconstruction, the dawning of the Twentieth Century, World War I and II, the battle for Civil Rights, the impact of Korea and Vietnam, and the changing role of Arkansas in modern times are all addressed in this course.
Professor: Dianna Fraley
Term: Spring 2021