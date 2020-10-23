Mark Christ interviewed on KUAF about The War at Home

Kyle Kellams has interviewed Mark Christ on KUAF’s Ozarks at Large about The War at Home: Perspectives on the Arkansas Experience during World War I, and the striking resemblances between Arkansas in 2020 and Arkansas in 1919.

Listen: A Century Apart, Arkansas in 2020 Bears Striking Resemblance to Arkansas in 1919

The War at Home brings together some of the state’s leading historians to examine the connections between Arkansas and World War I. These essays explore how historical entities and important events such as Camp Pike, the Little Rock Picric Acid Plant, and the Elaine Race Massacre were related to the conflict as they investigate the issues of gender, race, and public health. This collection sheds new light on the ways that Arkansas participated in the war as well as the ways the war affected Arkansas then and still does today.