John Kirk talks Little Rock Desegregation on “Getting Schooled”

Historian John Kirk appeared on the podcast “Getting Schooled with Abby Hornacek” to discuss the desegregation of Little Rock’s Central High School.

John A. Kirk is the George W. Donaghey Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the author or editor of ten books, including Beyond Little Rock: The Origins and Legacies of the Central High Crisis, An Epitaph for Little Rock: A Fiftieth Anniversary Retrospective on the Central High Crisis, and Race and Ethnicity in Arkansas: New Perspectives. His most recent book is Winthrop Rockefeller: From New Yorker to Arkansawyer, 1912–1956.