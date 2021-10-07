Jacqueline Froelich interviews Guy Lancaster on Ozarks at Large about lynching, justice, and Lancaster’s new book American Atrocity: The Types of Violence in Lynching.



A new book authored by noted Arkansas historian Guy Lancaster titled American Atrocity tears down the historic scaffolding upholding the historic rationale for racialized lynching in America to make way for the true reasons behind the violent practice. American Atrocity is published by the University of Arkansas Press and is available at discount. Lancaster will discuss his book at Six Bridges Book Festival October 24th. Registration for the free virtual event is required.