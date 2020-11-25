Announcing the Forthcoming Publication of Wild about Harry: Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about the Truman Scholarship

The University of Arkansas Press announces the forthcoming publication of Wild about Harry: Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about the Truman Scholarship, edited by Suzanne McCray and Tara Yglesias, and with a foreword by the Honorable Madeleine K. Albright.

Truman Scholars are widely known as energetic leaders from a variety of disciplines who have in common the desire to make a difference, to bring about sustainable positive change, and to serve the greater public good. Wild About Harry makes the Truman scholarship application process transparent to applicants and their advisors.

This collection of essays teaches readers how to gain the most from the application process, how to connect past involvement and successes to future academic and career goals, how to approach interviews, and how to embrace the opportunity if selected for an award.

Editor Suzanne McCray is vice provost for enrollment services, dean of admissions, and director of the Office of Nationally Competitive Awards at the University of Arkansas. Tara Yglesias is the deputy executive secretary of the Truman Foundation and has been involved in the selection of Truman Scholars for twenty years.

Former secretary of state Madeleine K. Albright is president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

Wild about Harry is the eighth book the press has published with Suzanne McCray as editor and in conjunction with the National Association of Fellowships Advisors. The book is scheduled for publication in July.