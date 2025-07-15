Eat Like the Hogs: A Collection of Favorite Recipes from Razorback Greats is available for pre-order.

“Eat Like the Hogs,” writes Food Network host and former Razorback Eddie Jackson, “is a one-of-a-kind cookbook that brings Razorback pride to the table with nearly 300 beloved recipes straight from the kitchens of University of Arkansas legends. From game-day favorites to cherished family dishes, this collection highlights the personal favorites of student-athletes, coaches, and staff across all nineteen Razorback sports.”

Edited by Karen Van Horn and Becky Bull, Eat Like the Hogs features over 250 favorite recipes from University of Arkansas Athletics’ Legends. The favorite recipes of student-athletes and coaches from all eighteen Razorback sports are collected here alongside personal anecdotes and historic photos sure to bring back memories as vivid as the tastes of U. S. Reed’s Jamaican Oxtail Stew, Darren McFadden’s Country Boy Cooked Rabbit and Rice, or Sandi Morris’s Tortellini Soup.