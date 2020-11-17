Cover Reveal! Ozarks Country by Otto Ernest Rayburn

Published just days before America’s entry into World War II, Ozark Country is Otto Ernest Rayburn’s love letter to his adopted region. One of several chronicles of the Ozarks that garnered national attention during the Depression and war years, when many Americans craved stories about people and places seemingly untouched by the difficulties of the times, Rayburn’s colorful tour takes readers from the fictional village of Woodville into the backcountry of a region teeming with storytellers, ballad singers, superstitions, and home remedies.

Rayburn’s tales—fantastical, fun, and unapologetically romantic—portray a world that had already nearly disappeared by the time they were written. Yet their idealization of the Ozarks resonates with notions of the region that persisted in the American consciousness. Ozark Country gives a modern audience a fascinating glimpse into Depression-era American ideas about the Ozarks.

Ozark Country is part of the Chronicles of the Ozarks Series from the University of Arkansas Press. The cover is designed by Liz Lester.