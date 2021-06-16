Bundle Deal – 2 Donald Harington books for $30

The Guestroom Novelist + Double Toil and Trouble

by Donald Harington

edited by Brian Walter

“The Guestroom Novelist is a treasure chest for anyone who, like me, considers Donald Harington one of the finest writers of our day, and his Stay More one of literature’s most vibrantly inhabited (and in-habited) creations. Over the past ten years, I had become resigned to the idea that I would never see a single new page of his work, but here, between these covers, you’ll find hundreds of such pages, full of his insights, judgments, complaints, and celebrations—and, most valuably of all, his extensive commentary, in a series of long interviews, about each and every one of his novels.”

—Kevin Brockmeier

“The ‘sense of place’ and ‘love of illusions and irreality’ that Donald Harington recognizes as his twin gifts in a letter reproduced here are present in abundance in Double Toil and Trouble. This new collection holds riches both for those who have long appreciated Harington’s genius and for readers new to his work, whether they are aficionados of Arkansas writing and lore, fans of mystery fiction, students of publishing history, or simply appreciators of artful storytelling.”

—Linda Hughes