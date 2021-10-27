Thomas Hauser’s latest collection of boxing essays, Broken Dreams, has been reviewed by Arne Lange at The Sweet Science.

“Two hundred years from today, if mankind still exists, folks interested in the goings-on in the world of boxing during the first decades of the 21st century will be directed to the writings of Thomas Hauser. And I have no doubt that a complete set of his annual anthologies will be a prized collectible.”

