Artivate 9.2 Now Available!

Volume 9 Issue 2 of Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts, is now available.

This special edition of Artivate, assembled by guest editor Monika Herzig, contains four articles that explore arts entrepreneurship education. The research in each article was presented at the 2020 New. Not Normal symposium hosted by the Center for Cultural Affairs at Indiana University in conjunction with the Leveraging Creativity virtual conference. In these pages are an exploration of the successful transdisciplinary integration of an arts entrepreneurship curriculum into the wider curriculum at a liberal arts college, findings on the impact of teacher-created learning environments on experiential education, an examination of entrepreneurship skills acquisition by craft artists in a legacy city operating outside of an academic setting, and a jazz-based case study on the role of improvisational training in entrepreneurship pedagogy.

All articles in Artivate, an open access journal, are available at artivate.org.