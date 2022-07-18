The University of Arkansas Press announces the forthcoming publication of the 30th Anniversary edition of Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread by Crescent Dragonwagon.

Thirty years ago, Crescent Dragonwagon’s Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread: A Country Inn Cookbook quietly changed meal-time for nearly a million enthusiastic readers, bringing soups like a wicked-good Gumbo Zeb and soulful, sustaining Cuban Black Bean Soup to the center of the plate, backed up by breads like Skillet-Sizzled Buttermilk Cornbread and Raisin-Pumpernickel Bread with a Secret… plus salads for all seasons (the fall offering has greens, apples, blue cheese, red onion, and a sesame-raisin vinaigrette).

The University of Arkansas Press is proud to announce the forthcoming 30th Anniversary edition of this classic cookbook, nominated for both a James Beard Award and an International Association of Culinary Professionals Award, and a Cookbook of the Month selection. Updated for a new generation, Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread brings recipes of delightful wherewithall to experienced cooks and novices alike. Rejoice in soups like Pumpkin-Tomato Bisque, Hungarian Green Bean and Potato Soup, and Greek Lentil Soup with Spinach and Lemon (the most reposted recipe ever in the Washington Post’s food section), this beloved cookbook—born of a legendary Ozarks country inn— is infused with hospitality. Brimming with good humor, generosity, and a deeply respectful sense of place, Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread invites readers to create a storied, sensual, welcoming table: at home in their kitchens, yet as big as the world.

Crescent Dragonwagon is the author of 54 traditionally published books, in five genres. Her culinary writing includes includes the James Beard Award-winning Passionate Vegetarian, Bean by Bean, and The Cornbread Gospels; her children’s books include Half a Moon and One Whole Star, a Coretta Scott King Award-winner, and Will It Be Okay?. She ran Dairy Hollow House, a country inn and restaurant in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, for 18 years, and, with her late husband, Ned Shank, later oversaw its transition to the non-profit Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

The recipient of an Artist360 grant, and the first-ever writer-in-residence at the Fayetteville Public Library, Dragonwagon remarried in 2019. She now lives in the Washington-Willow district of Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she shares her life with cyber-defender Mark Graff and their cat, Felani. When not trying, largely futilely, to keep the deer out of their vegetable garden, Dragonwagon may be found walking the neighborhood, reading, going to local theatre, and fixing dinner for friends. Keep up with her doings at Dragonwagon.com; or @cdragonwagon (Facebook, Instagram).

Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread will be published in September 2022.