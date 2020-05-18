Announcing the forthcoming publication of Inventing the Minuteman ICBM

The University of Arkansas Press announces the forthcoming publication of Inventing the Minuteman ICBM: A Technological History, by David K. Stumpf. The book is a detailed history of the minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile program, which has served as a powerful component of US nuclear strategies for over half a century. Stumpf examines breakthroughs in solid propellant, lightweight inertial guidance systems and lightweight reentry vehicle development, the construction of over a thousand launch and launch control facilities, and key flight test and operational flight programs, and places the Minuteman program in context with world events.

Inventing the Minuteman ICBM is currently estimated to be 495 pages and includes 132 images. Publication is scheduled for February 2021.

David K. Stumpf is a retired research scientist at the University of Arizona and the author of Titan II: A History of a Cold War Missile Program, published by the University of Arkansas Press in 2000.