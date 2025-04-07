Announcing the Forthcoming Publication of Eat Like the Hogs

Apr 7, 2025 | Forthcoming Books

The University of Arkansas Press is excited to announce the forthcoming publication of Eat Like the Hogs: A Collection of Favorite Recipes from Razorback Greats, edited by Karen Van Horn and Becky Bull.

Eat Like the Hogs features nearly 300 favorite recipes from University of Arkansas Athletics’ Legends. The favorite recipes of student-athletes, coaches, and staff from all nineteen Razorback sports are collected here alongside personal anecdotes and historic photos sure to bring back memories as vivid as the tastes of U. S. Reed’s Jamaican Oxtail Stew, Darren McFadden’s Country Boy Cooked Rabbit and Rice, or Sandi Morris’s Tortellini Soup.

CONTRIBUTORS:

Kendall Beth Sides

Joe Adams

Gary Adams

Mike Anderson

Shawn Andrews

Denise Baez

Bill Bakewell

Jim Barnes

Chuck Barrett

David Barrett

David Bazzel

Corey Beck

Amy Begley

Andrew Benintendi

Martine Bercher

Gary Blair

Kirk Botkin

Tommy Boyer

Pat Bradley

Ronnie Brewer, Jr.

Ron Brewer, Sr.

Larry Brown

DeeDee Brown-Campbell

Frank Broyles

Marc Brumble

Tony Bua

Chris Bucknam

Scott Bull

Brandon Burlsworth

Bill Burnett

Bo Busby

Ruth Cahoon

John Calipari

Ron Calcagni

Ravin Caldwell, Jr.

Sebastian Cappelen

Jerry Carlton

Bubba Carpenter

Tony Cherico

Tucker Clary

Ruth Cohoon

Shane Collins

Steve Conley

Mike Conley, Sr.

Jim Counce

Robert Cox

Alistair Cragg

Reggie Craig

Jessica Dailey

John Daly

Lindsey Davis

Norm DeBriyn

Courtney Deifel

Casey Dick

Al Dillard

Jimmy Dykes

Troy Eklund

Taylor Ellis-Watson Washington

Phil Elson

Dave England

Joe Falcon

Robert Farrell

Maria Fassi

Joe Ferguson

Bettye Fiscus

Josh Foliart

Logan Forsythe

Ike Forte

Barry Foster

Suzie Fritz

Hannah Gammill

Jill Gillen

Parker Goins

Katherine Grable-Barnes

Quinn Grovey

Mary Haff

Colby Hale

Ken Hamlin

Dusty Hannahs

Neil Harper

Muskie Harris

Lance Harter

Ken Hatfield

Matt Hemingway

Mark Henry

Hunter Henry

Hudson Henry

Hayden Henry

Ron Hightower

Harold Horton

Tim Horton

Raymond House

Jeb Huckeba

Eddie Jackson

Jimmy Johnson

Chris Johnson

Jerry Jones

Matt Jones

Ivan Jordan

Deena Kastor

Kenoy Kennedy

Mike Kirkland

Heston Kjerstad

Joe Kleine

 

Greg Koch

Kevin Kopps

Steve Korte

Ralph Kraus

Richard LaFarge

Greg Lasker

Bev Lewis

Stacy Lewis

Jim Lindsey

Lyndy Lindsey

Dowell Loggains

Mike Loggins

Tim Lollar

Anthony Lucas

Barry Lunney, Jr.

Jim Mabry

Casey Jo (Magee) MacPherson

Brooke Matthews

Bruce Maxwell

James McCann

Bill McClard

Clint McDaniel

John McDonnell

Darren McFadden

Brad McMakin

Dana McQuillin Dalke

Kevin McReynolds

Oliver Miller

Mark Miller

Sidney Moncrief

Bill Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Kendrick Moore

Rossi Morreale

Sandi Morris

Pat Morrison

Kelsi Musick

Eric Musselman

Mike Neighbors

Houston Nutt

Frank O’Mara

Tom Pagnozzi

Zac Painter

Deane Pappas

Blake Parker

Maria Pavlidou

John Pelphrey

Jessica Phelan

Darin Phelan

Jaime Pisani Armbrust

Sam Pittman

Cliff Powell, Jr.

Johnny Ray

U. S. Reed

Reuben Reina

Ronn Reynolds

Nolan Richardson

Doc Sadler

Kenny Sandlin

Rick Schaeffer

Nick Schmidt

Brooke Schultz

Carson Shaddy

Amber Shirey

Tim Siegel

Mark Smith

Christy Smith

Hagen Smith

Wallace Spearmon, Jr.

April Steiner Bennett

Dwight Stewart

Clint Stoerner

Eddie Sutton

Barry Switzer

Scott Tabor

Shauna Taylor

Shelley Taylor-Smith

Martin Terry

R. C. Thielemann

Scotty Thurman

Brady Toops

Kevin Trainor

Kendall Trainor

Ken Turner

Jay Udwadia

Dave Van Horn

Haley VanFossen

Devon Wallace

David Walling

Jordan Walsh

Jason Watson

Dean Weber

Jordyn Wieber

Jaylin Williams

Jarrell Williams

Wendi Willits Wells

Christin Wurth-Thomas

Hunter Yurachek