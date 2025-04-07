The University of Arkansas Press is excited to announce the forthcoming publication of Eat Like the Hogs: A Collection of Favorite Recipes from Razorback Greats, edited by Karen Van Horn and Becky Bull.

Eat Like the Hogs features nearly 300 favorite recipes from University of Arkansas Athletics’ Legends. The favorite recipes of student-athletes, coaches, and staff from all nineteen Razorback sports are collected here alongside personal anecdotes and historic photos sure to bring back memories as vivid as the tastes of U. S. Reed’s Jamaican Oxtail Stew, Darren McFadden’s Country Boy Cooked Rabbit and Rice, or Sandi Morris’s Tortellini Soup.

Enter your email address to be notified when Eat Like the Hogs is available to order: