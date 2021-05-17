The University of Arkansas Press announces the forthcoming publication of the 30th Anniversary edition of Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread by Crescent Dragonwagon.

Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread has brought recipes of delightful sustenance to experienced cooks and novices alike since its original publication thirty years ago. Rejoicing in soups like wicked Gumbo Zeb, Cuban Black Bean Soup, Pumpkin-Tomato Bisque, and Greek Lentil Soup with Spinach and Lemon (the Washington Post’s 2020 recipe of the year), this beloved cookbook—born of a legendary country inn in Eureka Springs, Arkansas—joins delicious soups with wonderful, deeply comforting breads like Dairy Hollow House Skillet Sizzled Buttermilk Cornbread and Raisin-Pumpernickel Bread with a Secret.

Infused with hospitality, and brimming with good humor, generosity, and a deeply respectful sense of place, Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread invites readers to create a storied table, at home in their kitchens yet as big as the world.

James Beard Award-winner Crescent Dragonwagon is the author of many books, including Passionate Vegetarian, Bean by Bean, and The Cornbread Gospels. She ran the Dairy Hollow House Inn in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, for many years, and she now lives in Fayetteville.

Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread will be published in November 2021.