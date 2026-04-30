Announcing Six New Titles for Fall 2026

The University of Arkansas Press is excited to announce the forthcoming publication of six new titles for their Fall 2026 season.

Letters of a Poet Dying: The Selected Correspondence of Frank Stanford, edited and with an introduction by A. P. Walton, is a watershed publication—the first collection of correspondence by the virtuosic poet Frank Stanford (1948–78). Born in southeast Mississippi, Stanford lived most of his brief life in northern Arkansas, where he studied, loved, founded a publishing company, and wrote prolifically before ending his life at the age of twenty-nine. These strikingly original letters, postcards, and book inscriptions written in Stanford’s twenties to several dozen recipients—poets, editors, friends, lovers, and family members—illuminate his complicated and often tumultuous creative process. Enhanced by A. P. Walton’s painstaking scholarship, Stanford’s correspondence reveals a poet intent on crafting and shaping his oeuvre as he approached the death he long anticipated.

A second edition of The Amphibians and Reptiles of Arkansas, by Stanley E. Trauth, Michael V. Plummer, Henry W. Robison, and Chris T. McAllister updates the popular first edition, published in 2004, and introduces enhanced color maps, updated range data, and an array of new illustrations, capturing a more vivid and comprehensive picture of Arkansas’s herpetofauna. Meticulously illustrated identification keys, species accounts, and pictorial guides make this a valuable tool for identifying species in the field, in classrooms, or in one’s own backyard.

For generations, Arkansas has wrestled with a stubborn reality: despite flashes of progress, its education system has struggled to deliver consistent, equitable, high‑quality learning for all students. Now the state stands at a pivotal moment in its educational history and confronts sweeping reforms whose impact will shape generations. The State of Education in Arkansas, edited by Harry A. Patrinos and Kristen Scott, draws on original empirical research, statewide longitudinal data, and decades of national evidence to trace the evolution of Arkansas’s educational landscape.

In its second edition, Containing Multitudes: A Documentary Reader of U.S. History presents nearly two hundred primary documents illuminating the American past from the period before European contact to the twenty-first century. Published in two volumes (ebook only), and edited by Wesley G. Phelps and Jennifer Jensen Wallach, this carefully curated collection—including letters, literature, journalism, and visual art—gives readers access to historical voices representing a wide range of perspectives and belief systems.

Visualizing the Carceral State: Art, Power, and Abolition is a sweeping interdisciplinary study of how images both construct and contest the logics of incarceration. Edited by Keri Watson, this groundbreaking volume brings together leading scholars of art history, visual culture, Indigenous studies, political theory, and abolitionist praxis to reveal the carceral state not simply as a legal or architectural formation but as a pervasive visual order.

Pearls, Peaches, and Peddlers: Short Essays on Arkansas’s Amazing History offers a lively portrait of Arkansas through a series of short, finely crafted essays by historian, educator, author, archivist, and preservationist Tom Dillard. This collection reveals how the state was shaped by ordinary people, unexpected industries, and moments of upheaval both grand and small.