Barley Child, by Greg Rappleye, has been reviewed in the Colorado Review and in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry.

“Roots, dirt, smudges, crops: Rappleye is very interested in all these things, it turns out. In this, his fifth collection, Rappleye sings the songs of the lost, the people and places that have been forgotten, or deliberately set aside, by the successful and sophisticated. This volume explores the places most of us try to avoid even thinking about-sanitariums and mental hospitals, worn-out factories, infirmity wards, quarries, cheap assisted living homes. The poems tell the stories of people we don’t know what to do with, from alcoholics to tuberculosis patients, from suspected arsonists and rural lunatics to tasteless tourists and dementia victims and bastards and the unborn, all the people who thrust their frailty before our eyes and force us to confront the reality that no one is truly whole. … Rappleye’s collection is a mesmerizing catalogue of the miscreants and underdogs of the world. Despite its Irish roots, Barley Child has a distinctly Midwestern flavor and stands as a tribute to this economically depressed yet curiously fecund region. Rappleye here has given us poetry that, by sinking deep into the details of a specific time and place, wrests from that muck a universality that transforms these little narratives into hymns of the human experience. We are all, it turns out, barley children, every one of us born out of time and marked forever by our strange and scandalous heritage.”

—J.C. Scharl, Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry, 2026

“[A] richly imagined and lyrically presented record of the Irish American experience from the pen of someone who knows, who can reliably summon up both its reality and its spirit. … Barley Child (a term, by the way, that once suggested illegitimacy and maybe even the scene of conception) shows the poet reflecting on official documents, gravestone epitaphs, faded photographs and the like, to conjure up a feeling for a certain breed, a class apart.”

—Robert Dunsdon, Colorado Review, August 2025

Barley Child, Rappleye’s fourth collection, won the 2025 Miller Williams Poetry Prize. It is currently a finalist for both the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Griffin Poetry Prize.