Barley Child, Greg Rappleye’s 2025 Miller Williams Poetry Prize winning collection, has been named a finalist for two of North America’s most prestigous book awards: the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Griffin Poetry Prize.

Barley Child, Greg Rappleye’s fifth collection, draws from family legends, whispered stories, and sworn denials across four generations of Irish American lives—recalled, imagined, and reconstructed from census records, old letters, church registries, yellowed newspaper clippings, and a few odd photographs in which the human figures are often unnamed. The sum of these affidavits, arrayed across the lyric and narrative lines of these poems, is an electrifying human choir—male and female, child and adult, Irish and American—their voices rising out of shame, poverty, absurdity, violence, a strained Catholic faith, and a virulent legacy of madness and alcoholism.

Free of nostalgia and cant, with a sharp Irish wit that often braves nearly monstrous subject matter, and reported with eyes that seldom mist over, Barley Child is a volume that once again confirms Greg Rappleye as a poet of witness.

“Roots, dirt, smudges, crops: Rappleye is very interested in all these things, it turns out,” writes J.C. Scharl in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry.”In this, his fifth collection, Rappleye sings the songs of the lost, the people and places that have been forgotten, or deliberately set aside, by the successful and sophisticated. This volume explores the places most of us try to avoid even thinking about-sanitariums and mental hospitals, worn-out factories, infirmity wards, quarries, cheap assisted living homes. The poems tell the stories of people we don’t know what to do with, from alcoholics to tuberculosis patients, from suspected arsonists and rural lunatics to tasteless tourists and dementia victims and bastards and the unborn, all the people who thrust their frailty before our eyes and force us to confront the reality that no one is truly whole. … Rappleye’s collection is a mesmerizing catalogue of the miscreants and underdogs of the world. Despite its Irish roots, Barley Child has a distinctly Midwestern flavor and stands as a tribute to this economically depressed yet curiously fecund region. Rappleye here has given us poetry that, by sinking deep into the details of a specific time and place, wrests from that muck a universality that transforms these little narratives into hymns of the human experience. We are all, it turns out, barley children, every one of us born out of time and marked forever by our strange and scandalous heritage.”

Greg Rappleye is the author of A Path Between Houses, Figured Dark, and Tropical Landscape with Ten Hummingbirds, and is a former Bread Loaf Fellow in Poetry and the winner of the 2000 Brittingham Prize in Poetry. His poems have appeared in Poetry, the Southern Review, the North American Review, Arts & Letters, Shenandoah, Virginia Quarterly Review, and elsewhere. He teaches in the English department at Hope College in Michigan.