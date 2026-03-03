Águila: The Vision, Life, Death, and Rebirth of a Two-Spirit Shaman in the Ozark Mountains, by María Cristina Moroles and Lauri Umansky, has been reviewed in the journals Nova Religio and Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

“The book offers an excellent tour through the life of Moroles and her community. It often reads like a history of the community, and that is not a bad thing. Historians who work on the modern Ozarks will find this book indispensable, and non-specialists will find it fascinating.”

—Brian McGowan, Arkansas Historical Quarterly, Spring/Summer 2024 (published February 2026)

“Águila is an important contribution and the text’s candor, and collaboration, will appeal to undergraduate and graduate students within religious studies and anthropology. Águila’s story is powerful, as is its pedagogy, demonstrating how women have always played a vital role in shamanism.”

—Tarryl Janik, Nova Religio, vol. 29, no. 3 (2026)

In Águila: The Vision, Life, Death, and Rebirth of a Two-Spirit Shaman in the Ozark Mountains, María Cristina Moroles traces the path of her extraordinary life from the streets of Dallas to the wilderness of the Arkansas Ozarks, where she has resided for fifty years. Hailing from a large Indigenous and Mexican American family in Texas, Moroles apprentices herself to healers and shamans across the Americas as she follows the spiritual vision that leads her to establish a mountaintop sanctuary for women and children of color in a notoriously insular location in the Ozark Mountains. This is a survivor's tale, and a back-to-the-lander's tale, unlike any other. From early traumas to countercultural rebellion and profound spiritual awakening, Moroles recounts milestones that earn her the ceremonial names SunHawk and Águila, as she builds a sustainable community off the grid, atop a mountain otherwise uninhabited by human life. Águila tells the truth of one woman's search for freedom and all women's quest for dignity as it celebrates the healing powers of nature.