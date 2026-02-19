Three Arkansas Books Available in Paperback for the First Time

The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce that three books about Arkansas are being released in paperback for the first time. All three books are available for pre-order, and will be published this spring.

Looking Back at the Arkansas Gazette: An Oral History, edited by Roy Reed

The Arkansas Gazette began with a printing press being floated up the Arkansas River in 1819. Until its demise following a long, bitter, and very public newspaper war in 1991, it was inextricably linked with the state’s history, reporting on every major Arkansas event. Looking Back at the Arkansas Gazette, knowledgeably and intimately edited by longtime Gazette reporter Roy Reed, comprises interviews from over one hundred former Gazette staffers recalling the stories they reported on and the people they worked with from the late forties to the paper’s end. The result is a nostalgic and justifiably admiring look back at a progressive newspaper that, after winning two Pulitzers for its brave rule-of-law stance during the Little Rock Central High Crisis, was considered one of the country’s greatest.

The interviews, collected from archives at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History at the University of Arkansas, provide fascinating details on renowned editors and reporters such as Harry Ashmore, Orville Henry, and Charles Portis, journalists who wrote daily on Arkansas’s always-colorful politicians, its tragic disasters and sensational crimes, its civil rights crises, Bill Clinton, the Razorbacks sports teams, and much more. Full of humor and little-known details, Looking Back at the Arkansas Gazette is a fascinating remembrance of a great newspaper.

History of the Mosaic Templars: Its Founders and Officials, by A.E. Bush and P.L. Dorman

Originally published in 1924 and long out of print, this book tells the story of the Mosaic Templars of America (MTA), a famous Black fraternal organization that was founded by John E. Bush and Chester W. Keatts (both former slaves) in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the late-nineteenth century. The organization originally provided illness, death, and burial insurance during an era of segregation when few basic services were available to Black people, and grew to include an insurance company, a building and loan association, a publishing company, a business college, a nursing school, and a hospital.

By 1905 it had a number of lodges across the state of Arkansas with thousands of members. In 1913 a handsome new headquarters building opened and Booker T. Washington delivered the dedication speech. In the 1920s they claimed chapters in twenty-six states and six foreign countries, making it one of the largest Black organizations in the world.

However, in the 1930s the MTA began to feel the effects of the Great Depression and eventually ceased operations except for a single chapter in Barbados. Tragically, the original Little Rock headquarters building burned down in 2005.

This replica edition of History of the Mosaic Templars of America, with a new introduction by John William Graves, was published to coincide with the grand opening in 2008 of a completely rebuilt structure that houses the new Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

In Ozark Vernacular Houses, historian Jean Sizemore expands the architectural history that links the home with the farmstead, with construction materials and methods, with traditional landscape, and with the way of life that the dwelling shelters. An underlying conviction of Ozark Vernacular Houses is that architecture is but a fragment of the larger whole—that house is inseparable from its inhabitants, and its inhabitants inseparable from their culture and their land.

Illustrated with more than 160 photographs, drawings, and maps, Ozark Vernacular Houses is of importance to architects, folklorists, cultural and art historians, and anyone interested in the Ozarks.