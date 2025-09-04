A Games Changer: The International Olympic Committee, Tokyo 2020, and COVID-19 by Stephen R. Wenn and Robert K. Barney is now available.

“Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC and Japanese authorities postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one year. Wenn and Barney’s memorable description and assessment of the challenges encountered in staging the Games on a delayed basis offer a valuable contribution to world and Olympic history.” —Richard W. Pound, honorary member of the International Olympic Committee

From the emergence of the COVID pandemic in early 2020 through the delayed staging of the Tokyo Olympic games in summer 2021, A Games Changer takes the reader behind the scenes to explore the myriad challenges the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese officials faced during the months of uncertainty leading up not only to the postponement of the Games but also to their delayed.

Drawing on a thorough review of contemporary newspaper and magazine coverage as well as personal interviews with current and former IOC officials, Stephen R. Wenn and Robert K. Barney examine Japan’s rising excitement in 2019 as preparations for the Games accelerated; whispers of a mysterious disease spreading first in China, then worldwide; organizers’ initial resolve to press forward with the Games; the tumultuous discussions that ultimately resulted in the joint March 2020 decision by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach to postpone the Games; and the numerous negotiations with venues, media, and sponsors required to extend contracts and protect all parties’ health. Wenn and Barney reveal how human relationships—among planners, politicians, competitors, and vaccine researchers—were vital to presenting an Olympics where, in July and August 2021, world records were set, deferred dreams were achieved, and fears of a superspreader event went unrealized.

While tracing the struggles of multiple athletes who had to pause their Olympic hopes and training as COVID-19 closed the world, Wenn and Barney focus on the journey of Canadian decathlete Damian Warner and his coach, Gar Leyshon. Denied his usual training venues, he prepared for the rescheduled Games with ingenuity, determination, and adaptability, reflective of the resilience demonstrated by Tokyo’s Olympians around the globe. The authors’ close account of Warner’s two days in Tokyo recaptures the excitement and drama of sport that home viewers sorely needed amid pandemic lockdowns and incalculable personal loss.