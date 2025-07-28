The 2026 Miller Williams Poetry Prize has been Awarded to Samuel Piccone

Domestica, Piccone’s debut collection, resides squarely at the intersection of inheritance and the escaping of it. Across these poems, the routines of marriage and parenthood, illness and faith, are explored through lenses of smallness, plumbed for their quietest reasonings. In doing so, this collection aims to make better sense of the collage and echo that defines so much of day-to-day life. How much of one’s childhood is capable of being carried? How much needs to be put down and walked away from before someone new picks it up? These poems insist: keep looking, be startled into paying attention to the world again.

“I feel so blessed and honored to be the winner of the 2026 Miller Williams Prize,” said Piccone, “as well as to be a part of a series I’ve long admired. To have a poet as esteemed as Patricia Smith not only read and spend time with my manuscript, but then to call me on the phone and tell me she liked it—talk about surreal. Truly one of the great thrills of my life. It means so much to know my voice was seen and felt by the amazing editorial staff at University of Arkansas Press. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for their care, attention, and effort toward bringing Domestica into the world.”

A lecturer at Iowa State University and poetry editor at Raleigh Review, Piccone’s work has appeared or is forthcoming in the Sycamore Review, Frontier Poetry, Washington Square Review, and RHINO. He is the author of the chapbook Pupa.